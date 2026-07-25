Help my daughter pay college tuition

Hello my name is Senequa ricks I’m 36 years old. I’m a single mommy to 3 beautiful kids my oldest girl will be 18 in August and I have a 15 year old daughter and 11 year old son. Last month June I lost my job due to me being sexually harassed from my supervisor I wasn’t accepting of his sexual advances and he got me terminated. To keep himself from getting in trouble although I spoke up and had evidence I was still terminated and he eventually loss his job as well. But now my oldest daughter will be attending Troy university for college next month and I have been with out a job almost 2 months now and any help to her move buy things for her dorm room and pay on her student loans would be so appreciated I have faith in God and I’m so proud of her and I’m doing all I can to make sure she’s going to college and getting a education. I was a high school drop out and teen mom and never made it to college so this is a true blessing for my baby girl and I want to make sure her first year of college up until graduation goes smoothly. I have been looking for work and unemployment is only $275 a week. Anything will help us out thank you guys so much and GOD bless.