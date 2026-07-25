Help my daughter has sickle cell

My 6-year-old daughter is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) battling sickle cell disease. We have exhausted our financial resources, and our hospital bill has reached approximately KSh 500,000. I am humbly appealing to kind-hearted individuals and organizations for any support. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us continue her treatment and give her a chance to recover. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and generosity.