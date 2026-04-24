Help My daughter get to study abroad!

My daughter is an honor student who has always dreamed of a career in web and game design. Recently, she was accepted into a highly competitive summer program in Japan focused on these fields. Out of a thousand applicants, she was one of the few chosen, which is a testament to her dedication and talent. She has spent the last five years teaching herself Japanese and has been working toward this goal for about three years. This program is a unique opportunity for her to immerse herself in Japanese culture, make important contacts in her field, and gain valuable experience that will help with her college applications and future career.





Although she was awarded a partial scholarship, the total cost of the program and airfare is still more than our family can manage. She is working and saving as much as she can, but we still need help to cover the remaining expenses. As a teacher, and with my husband unable to work due to disability, our family simply cannot afford to fund this opportunity on our own. We do not want her to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance simply because of our financial situation, especially after all her hard work and being selected for such a prestigious program.





We appreciate any inclination to help her meet her dreams and provide her with an experience that will shape her future. Your support, no matter the amount, means the world to us and brings her one step closer to achieving her goals. We are truly grateful for any help you can offer.