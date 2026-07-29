Help my daughter finish college

Hello everyone. My daughter is 20 years old. She will be starting her 3rd year of college (hopefully). She's is a great student and gets great grades. If any one here is aware of how financial aide work you will know they work 2 year behind so this year when we applied it look at what I made in 2024 when I was a director of nursing. Now I work in a physician office due to some medical issues i had to step down. So after my daughter's scholarship for her grades and What FSPA will pay. I still owe around 20,000.00. Crazy right! Can anyone help. She deserves this and she is going to be an excellent nurse. One day she may care for one of your love one or even you. Thank you for your help.