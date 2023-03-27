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Help My Daughter Fight for Her Baby

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Ruddock

Help My Daughter Fight for Her Baby

My daughter moved to Missouri to be with her boyfriend, and they had a baby together. When their daughter turned 6 months old, everything changed. He lied about my daughter, took their baby away, and filed a protection order against her. Now she's fighting to get her daughter back while facing this crisis alone.


Right now, my daughter is homeless. She has no job, no car, no money, and no friends or family there to help her. As her mother, I am extremely worried about her. She has nowhere to stay, no one to stay with, and no money for food, a hotel, or even the basics she needs to get through each day. She also has court shortly, so this is incredibly urgent.


The funds from this fundraiser will go toward the things she needs most right now: housing, food, legal fees, and hopefully a car so she can start getting back on her feet. My daughter needs a safe place to stay and the support to keep fighting to reunite with her baby.


If you can donate or share this fundraiser, it would mean so much to our family. Your support can help my daughter find stability, get through the days ahead, and take the steps she needs right now to get on her and get her daughter back.


Right now, my daughter is homeless. She has no job, no car, no money, and no one there to help her. She has nowhere to stay, no food, no money for a hotel, and nothing for the basics she needs to get through each day. She's facing this crisis completely alone, and she has court coming up soon.


The funds from this fundraiser will help her with what she needs most right now: housing, food, legal fees, and a car so she can work toward reuniting with her baby. My daughter needs a safe place to stay and the support to keep fighting.


As her mother, I am extremely worried about her. Your support would mean so much to us right now.

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