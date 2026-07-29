Help my daughter and grandkids

I am reaching out for my daughter and my grandkids,she has been living in motels for awhile now,my wife ( her mom) passed away in 2018 with cancer and my daughter has had a pretty rough time of it since She was working but had a blood clot in her leg and is out of work for awhile,I have had my artery in my leg replaced along with many surgeries steaming from it.Im just trying to raise enough money for her to at least have a chance of getting out of the bad patch she has found herself in.She is a devoted mother,and a very loving,caring person.Anything is greatly appreciated no amount is too little and I am beyond measure thankful for any donations.Thank you.