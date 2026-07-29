Help my daighter to move home

Hello.

Bare with me as I have never asked for help, I can usually figure it out on my own, this time I can't find a way to do it, after 41 years I have finally found my baby girl, her dad and grandma took advantage of a nieve 17 yr old girl. Took her away, telling me that I needed to have the freedom to get on my feet. So dummy me took their advice. And left my precious baby girl with them. And I feel my own mother helped them.

But I win, I found her and she and my 3 granddaughter's are 14 hour drive from me, and I am stuck here caring for my terminally ill husband. I need her here with me!! I am losing my soul mate he is the reason I get up every day, we will be celebrating or 30th Wedding Anniversary on the 30th of May. It's going to be a happy day. But right now I need help with moving expenses!! Please if you find it in your hearts, and help me get the support system I need desperately before my darling husband dies. Thank you and God Bless you.