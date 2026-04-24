Help My Dad Recover After a Stroke in Venezuela

Last week, our family’s life changed unexpectedly.

My dad suffered a stroke while he was alone at home in Venezuela. He suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. Because he was by himself, he remained there for hours before eventually waking up feeling extremely unwell and disoriented.

My sister rushed him to the hospital, where he received emergency care and medication. For a brief moment, it seemed like he was stabilizing. But only two days later, his condition became much worse.

Today, my dad is partially paralyzed on the right side of his body, affecting both his arm and leg. He is also struggling with speech and communication, and now requires constant assistance and care for daily activities.

He is currently staying at my sister's home while our family does everything possible to support him during this incredibly difficult time.

Unfortunately, the situation is made even harder because he is in Venezuela, where access to medical care, medications, rehabilitation, and basic supplies can be extremely difficult and expensive to obtain consistently.

We are raising funds to help cover:

Medications and ongoing treatment Medical evaluations and follow-up care Physical therapy and rehabilitation Mobility assistance and recovery support Daily care expenses and basic necessities

If you are able to contribute in any way, our family would be deeply grateful. And if you cannot donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us.

For reference $1000 CLP - $1 USD

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult moment for our family.