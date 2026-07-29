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Help My Dad Recover

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,120 USD

Fundraiser created byTerri Williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Catrina Brewer

Help My Dad Recover

I never thought I would be in a position to write something like this, but our family needs help.

My dad is a hardworking, blue-collar truck driver who has spent his entire life providing for others. He’s the kind of man who doesn’t ask for anything, who just keeps going no matter how hard life gets. But right now… he can’t.

He was suddenly life-flighted out of state after suffering a severe pulmonary embolism and had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life. Just a few years ago, he survived a heart attack. Now, he’s facing another life-threatening battle, and we don’t know what recovery will look like or if he’ll ever be able to work again.

My stepmom has endured more loss than anyone should ever have to. In the last six years, she has buried both of her children and her mother—two of those losses happening within just the past year. The weight of that grief is unimaginable, and now she’s facing the possibility of losing her partner or becoming his full-time caregiver.

The financial burden is hitting all at once—medical bills, emergency transport, travel, and the sudden loss of income from the one person who has always carried the family. It’s more than we can handle on our own.

I’m asking for help—for my dad, for my stepmom, for our family. Anything you can give will go directly toward keeping them afloat during this impossible time.

If you’re not able to donate, please consider sharing this. It could make all the difference.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping us hold on to hope.

Please help us give my dad the chance to heal without the added weight of financial fear!

Thank you Terri Williams and the Brewer Family!


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