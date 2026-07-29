Help My dad rebuild after open heart surgery!

My dad underwent emergency triple bypass surgery on April 11th. While the surgery was successful, his recovery has been far from easy. During the healing process, he developed pneumonia, and his left lung is still not inflating properly. Because of these complications, he has a long road ahead filled with medical appointments, rehabilitation, and daily efforts to regain his strength.

Every day, he’s working hard by taking walks and doing light exercises as recommended by his doctors, determined to get back on his feet. His resilience has been inspiring, but recovery takes time.

Unfortunately, because of his health, he has lost a significant portion of his income. He is currently staying with family while he heals, but our hope is to help him regain his independence and have a place he can truly call home—a place where he can welcome his children and grandchildren and continue focusing on his recovery.

We’re raising funds to help cover:

● Moving expenses

● furniture

● Household essentials

● Living expenses during recovery

● Other unexpected costs that come with such a major medical event

If you’ve had the privilege of knowing my dad, you know he is someone who has always worked hard and been there for others. Now, we’re asking for a little help to give him the support he needs during this chapter.

No donation is too small, and if you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.