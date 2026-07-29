Help my dad please

My grandma just died recently. My dad sold his house because he got so behind on mortgage payments. My contributions aren't much because I have several health issues that keep creeping up. I can't work a full-time job. My dad is former military, passed retirement age, but can't afford to retire. We have nowhere to go, no funds to move, but have to leave in less than four months. Need to get out of Washington state, hoping to move to the Bible belt states, like Tennessee. There's no profit from the house sale, nothing of value to sell, can't even afford to declare bankruptcy. Please help any way you can. God bless you.