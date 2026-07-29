🚗 Help Dad Get to Cancer Treatment 🥰

My father, Elwood Westmoreland, recently started chemotherapy and must travel for treatment every 14 days. Unfortunately, our vehicle’s transmission suddenly went out, leaving him without reliable transportation to get to his cancer treatments and medical appointments.





🚗 We are trying to raise $3,000 to help with a down payment on a dependable vehicle and the first few payments so he can continue receiving the care he needs without interruption.





Missing treatment is not an option.





Any donation — no matter the amount — would mean the world to our family during this difficult time. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping my father in your prayers.





❤️ Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and prayers as he fights cancer.





Tiffany Westmoreland



