Help My Dad Fight Illness and Recover

I never imagined I would come online to ask for help like this, but my family truly needs support for my father.





Years ago, snake spit entered my father’s eyes. At the time, it did not immediately cause blindness, but after some years, around 2014, serious problems began developing in his eyes. Over time, the condition worsened, and he was later diagnosed with glaucoma. Along the way, other incidents also affected his eyes, including injuries from a chicken peck, a stick injury, and constant dust exposure.





Despite the pain and difficulties, my father continued working and struggling to support our family for many years. Sadly, his condition eventually became worse, and he completely lost his sight.





Since then, we have gone from one place to another searching for treatment and answers. We have visited LUTH, Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu, Aserial Eye Clinic, and even tried traditional medicine after medical treatments did not bring improvement. Recently, he has started experiencing more worrying symptoms and discomfort in his eyes again, and we urgently need proper medical attention and specialist care.





My father is a hardworking man. He does not want to depend on people forever. Our greatest wish is simply for him to receive the right medical help and possibly regain part of his sight or improve enough to live and work independently again.





At this moment, we honestly do not yet know the full amount needed because we are still trying to understand the medical examinations and treatment process ahead. We are therefore reaching out to kind-hearted people for support — whether through financial assistance, referrals to experienced glaucoma specialists, medical advice, prayers, or simply sharing this post.





If you know any eye specialist, hospital, NGO, or organization that may be able to help, please kindly reach out to me.





Even if you cannot help financially, a repost may help this message reach someone who can.





Thank you sincerely for reading, sharing, and supporting my family during this difficult time.







