Help My Cousin Rebuild After House Fire

My cousin just had her first child. Weeks later, her house burned down. They lost everything, all their possessions, six pets, a lifetime of her artwork, and mementos from her parents who passed away.





They are rebuilding from scratch. My cousin and her family are very humble people and have never wanted to ask for help, but this loss is too big for one young family to bear alone.





I'm raising money to help them as they start over. Your support would mean so much to them during this time. If you can find it in your budget, please help Annie and her family. If not, please consider sharing this across social media as I have limited reach.





Thank you, and God Bless!

-Dan