Help My Cousin After Workplace Injury

On November 23rd, my cousin's life changed in an instant. Working as a roof inspector, she fell 10 feet to concrete. She spent five weeks in the hospital with a T12 compression, pressure screws that came loose from a previous surgery, and injuries to her knee, right hand, arm, and shoulder that continue to cause her problems.





She's the sole provider for her 8-year-old daughter and her 67-year-old mother. Before the fall, she was working four jobs to support them. Now, workers' compensation is not paying her lost wages from those other four jobs, even though she's provided her taxes and bank statements to prove them.





The injury has drained her savings and maxed out her credit. She's unable to cover basic household needs, electric, water, food, and her car payment. Every donation will go toward helping her meet these bills while she recovers.





As soon as she's able, I know she'll pay this forward. Any donation, of any size, helps, we also ask for a prayer and a share.





Thank you