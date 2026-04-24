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Help My Cat Survive After a Car Accident

Goal€2,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAndrea Famiglietti

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea Famiglietti

Help My Cat Survive After a Car Accident

Oscar’s Story


Oscar is 3 years old. He is a sweet, loving and affectionate cat who has brought so much happiness into my life. I found him when he was only one year old, abandoned in the middle of the road. From that day on, I decided to give him a home, safety and all the love he deserved. Since then, Oscar has become a true member of my family.


On August 23rd, our lives changed in just a few seconds.


A car was driving at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control. The car swerved and ended up on the sidewalk, where it hit Oscar. It was a terrifying accident, and it is heartbreaking to think about what he went through.


Thankfully, Oscar survived the impact, but he is now in a very serious condition. His health is getting worse, and he urgently needs medical treatment and continued veterinary care in order to have a chance of surviving and recovering.


I am doing everything I can for him, but the cost of his medical care has become more than I can afford on my own. That is why I am reaching out and asking for your help.


Oscar has already been through so much in his short life. He was abandoned when he was just a young cat, but he found a home and someone who loved him. Now, after finally having a safe and happy life, he has been faced with this terrible accident through no fault of his own.


Oscar did nothing wrong. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.


I want to give him the same chance I gave him when I found him: a chance to live, to feel safe and loved, and to continue his life with the family he has become such an important part of.


I am asking you from the bottom of my heart to help me save Oscar and give him a second chance at life. Every donation, no matter how small, can help towards his veterinary bills, treatments, medication and the care he urgently needs.


If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can also make a huge difference by helping his story reach more people.


Oscar is a loving, gentle and innocent cat who deserves the opportunity to recover. After everything he has already survived, I cannot give up on him now.


All I want is to see Oscar get better, come home, and have the chance to enjoy many more years of the life he deserves.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who chooses to help Oscar, share his story, or simply keep him in their thoughts. Every bit of support means more to us than words can express. ❤️

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