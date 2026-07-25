Help my cat "Seven" get a surgery to save her life

I started this page in hopes to raise money to pay for the emergency surgery of one of my rescued cats, "Seven". My cat "Seven" needs an emergency surgery to remove some tumors in her belly. She needs to have the surgery within 2 to 3 weeks from today. The final estimate for the surgery was more than we previously anticipated and due to the fact that we recently were treating another of our cats for her illness, we don't have enough funds available to pay for Seven's surgery.





On June 28th, my cat who we were treating lost her battle with kidney disease and passed away; while we were still grieving her loss, two days later Seven got sick and we rushed her to the vet not knowing what to expect. That day we paid $900 for the vet visit and tests to find out what was wrong with her. Because of this unexpected situation we ran out of funds for seven's surgery. The final estimate for her Seven's surgery would cost $5000 which is an amount we don't have at the moment. Due to being an emergency surgery that needs to be done right away, it's an amount of money that we cannot get in such a short time.





My sister and I found Seven on the streets as a little kitten some years ago, she was all dirty and with a broken leg which had to be completely removed due to be broken in many sections. She recovered from that and grew up to be a very tough and bossy little "tripod". For the past 10 years my sister and I have rescued many cats who most of the time came with many health issues from skin infections, kidney disease to cancer. Although, many times a full recovery was not possible, we were committed to care for them until their very last days. We have tried our best to provide a safe and loving place for all of those cats during their health battles and during their last days. From vet visits to holistic supplements we have paid for all of that; unfortunately, this time we are facing a difficult situation to provide for Seven's surgery and we have come here in hopes to be helped by the kindness of other people to get the money for Seven's surgery that she desperately needs.





Each and every one of our rescued cats are so dear to us and we do as much as we can to get the money for their treatments, supplements, food and other. But once in awhile we understand that we cannot do it on our own and we need to reach out to others for help.

We know that we cannot repay the kindness of people willing to help us but we pray to the Lord to bless them for their help, kindness and love.





Thank you all for reading my story.