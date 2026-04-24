help my cat get surgery

A stray cat that roams around my property came to me yesterday with two broken legs. My love for animals is unconditional and I want to do everything I can to help her but the surgery to make sure her legs won't be amputated is far more expensive than I can afford especially with already having two indoor cats of my own. Just taking her to the emergency vet would be a huge financial burden on my family and I. A lot of people would say she is not my responsibility and not my burden to bear but I am a firm believer in using my humanity to help those who cannot help themselves. Any and all donations will go to helping her whether it be surgery, medicine, or food to make sure she can live the rest of her life healthy and happy. Anything is appreciated, thank you from her and I. (note: she is fully black and hiding under my house to rest/stay cool so getting a picture was not easy at all)