Help my brother get a pc all he has is a switch





🎮 Help My Brother Get His Dream Gaming PC

🎯 Goal: $2,000

My brother loves playing Fortnite and dreams of becoming a streamer and content creator. Right now, all he has is a Nintendo Switch.

The Switch struggles to run Fortnite as smoothly as a gaming PC, which makes it harder for him to enjoy the game and improve. A gaming PC would let him play with better performance, stream, create videos, and work toward his goals.

💻 What the money will help pay for:

Gaming PC Gaming monitor Keyboard & mouse Headset Other accessories needed to start streaming

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to making his dream come true.

If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

❤️ Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting my brother's dream. We truly appreciate every donation and every share.



