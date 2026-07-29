Help My Brave Son Fight Medulloblastoma

Our beloved son is bravely fighting medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive brain cancer. Since his diagnosis, he has undergone brain surgery, radiation therapy, and multiple cycles of chemotherapy. Despite these treatments, he continues to need specialized medical care, medications, laboratory tests, scans, and frequent hospital visits.

We are doing everything we can as parents, but the financial burden has become overwhelming. We have already spent much of our savings, and the costs of treatment, transportation, accommodation, and daily needs continue to grow.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his medical care and recovery. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean so much to us.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support gives our son hope as he continues this difficult journey.



