Help my books come to life

Writing has been part of my life for a long time. It has stayed with me through happy moments as well as more difficult times. It allows me to turn memories, emotions, silences and hardships into texts that I can share with others.

Today, after the publication of my first book, I would like to take a new step: to devote myself more seriously to writing and gradually try to build a real life as a writer.

This project is not a passing wish. I have several texts in progress, books to finish, ideas to develop, and a deep desire to give this work the place it deserves. But writing requires time, availability, concentration, and also a certain material security, so as not to be constantly pulled back by the urgencies of everyday life.

This fundraiser is therefore intended to help me through this launch period. It would allow me to free up time to write, revise my manuscripts, prepare my next publications, make my work known, and move forward more peacefully into this new stage.

Every contribution, even a modest one, will be a real support for me. It will help me in a concrete way, but it will also be a precious encouragement to keep going and to believe in this path.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who can contribute, share this fundraiser, or simply support me with their words and presence. Your help will mean a great deal.