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Help my best friend keep a roof over head

Monthly Goal$700 USD
Total Raised$135 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJonathan Nethery

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sean Martinez

Help my best friend keep a roof over head

My best friend recently lost both of his parents and has no job, a poor job history due to various physical and mental struggles, and is on the verge of becoming homeless. I have offered to give him a place to stay with me while he gets back on his feet, but he has no ability to get here and I can't afford the cost to bring him out here myself. Additionally, his common law wife of many years doesn't want to come here because she doesn't want to be so far away from her kids and grandkids, so he is stuck trying to survive while holding onto that relationship which means so much to him. He doesn't know how to set these kinds of things up, so I am doing it on his behalf hoping to help him survive for at least a few months while he figures out what he's going to do long term. Whatever money received is going directly to him as charity to help him survive. Please help if you can. I'm worried about what he might do if he doesn't get some help soon, and I have given and offered him the only help I really can at this time.


This was what he posted on Facebook yesterday, prompting me to create this fundraiser for him:


"I was raised to never ask for money, or help with financial problems. If you couldn't afford it on your own then it wasn't meant for you to have. It was considered weakness. But i find that it is more strength and courage to ask for help. Wheter it comes or no, at least i tried. I have been unemployed and dealing with mental health issues since 2012. I was homeless and applying for disability benefits. That did not pan out. I moved back with my mom.and dad in 2015, still unable to hold or find a job.. my parents always were there even when I felt it was futile to stay..I took care of the house and helped them pay bills, go shopping, and take care of them in their final days. my dad passed in 2023, we found out a month after the fact, he was living with his family and left my mother and I. My mother was never the same and slowly.declined emotionally, physically, until after several weeks in hospice ,lost my.mother in May 2026.. I have no income, no job prospects and I'm downward spiraling in ways I never thought I could.. yes there are a few options...go it alone on the streets, move in with a friend. Or stay and try to make something of what is left behind.. if I choose my friend.. I lose the best relationship I have ever had and walk away from 4 kids and two.grandkids. if I choose the streets.. I'm only responsible for myself , but subject my partner to that lifestyle. I will probably not survive all alone.. welfare and disability are not viable options for me anymore. Circumstances as they are, anyone whom is in a position to help us help ourselves, I beg of you, I would have tried a go.fund me, but I have no clue how to do that.. I'm not looking for a hand out, but more a hand up.. sorry to leave this all out in the open but I have faith and I will continue to endure until I can't"


Again, the funds will be going directly to him (with 1% going to GiveSendGo for making this possible). If you can find it in your heart and have anything to spare in your wallet, please help him out.

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