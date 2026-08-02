Help My Best Friend Escape and Start Over

My best friend means everything to me. She's been there for me through my hardest times, and now she needs help.





She's living in an abusive household where her parents mistreat her, yelling at her, taking her things, and making fun of her. She's working two jobs and paying for everything herself, but she can't get out alone.





I'm raising money to help her leave and get into an apartment so she can start fresh.





If you could help us, it would mean the world. Thank you for standing with her.