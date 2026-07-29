Help my autistic nephew continue his education

My mother is disabled, and she has been raising my autistic nephew for over 10 years. He's in a special private school and due to her injuries, she has not been able to work and she needs help. Whith his tuition, which I financially am not able to help with anymore He is a bright friendly child loves his school and has excelled in the school, as of right now. The school has disenrolled him due to paymentbut he can go back if payment is made and he's devastated that he will not be able to continue going to his school that he has been in for 6 years