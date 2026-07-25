Help my Aunt get 24/7 care

IHelp Us Provide 24/7 Care for my Aunt Diane Palasics





Hello Everyone,





As many of you know, my beloved Aunt Diane, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia within these past 2 years. At 71 years old, this vibrant, caring, fun loving woman who spent her life helping others now needs full-time support to keep her safe.





While it is difficult to ask for help, we have reached a point where her needs exceed what we can safely manage at home. To ensure she gets the compassionate, specialized 24/7 supervision she deserves, and what she needs to transition into an assisted living memory care facility.





The monthly costs of these facilities are incredibly high, and her fixed income simply does not cover the gap. We are humbly asking for your support to help fund her assisted living expenses, medications, and specialized care.





Your contribution will go directly toward her attorneys fees, facility rent, daily care, and medical needs. Please consider donating and Sharing Our Link to help us reach our goal. We truly appreciate your kindness during this incredibly difficult time.





Thank you so much for your love, support, and generosity. 💜







