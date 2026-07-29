Help My Aunt and Baby Build a Safe New Beginning

I'm reaching out to ask for your support for my aunt and her baby girl.





Earlier this year, in April, she welcomed her daughter into the world. What should have been one of the happiest seasons of her life instead became one of the most difficult. Since the birth of her daughter, she has faced ongoing emotional hardship within her marriage. After much prayer, thought, and courage, she has made the heartbreaking decision to file for divorce so that she and her daughter can move forward in a safe, healthy, and peaceful environment.





Anyone who knows my aunt knows she is a loving, devoted mother who would do anything for her child. This decision was not made lightly, but she believes it is the best path for both of them.





Unfortunately, the legal costs and expenses that come with starting over are overwhelming. Your support would help ease that burden so she can focus on protecting her daughter and building the safe, peaceful life they both deserve. Thank you for standing with my aunt and her baby girl during this difficult season.