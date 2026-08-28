Help My Aunt After Car Accident

My aunt was in a car accident while dealing with the stress of my uncle being ill and bedridden. Her insurance settlement wasn't enough to replace her car, and she needs reliable transportation to get to church every weekend and holiday, as well as to help care for my uncle.





Right now, she's managing both the aftermath of the accident and the demands of caring for someone who is homebound.





I'm raising money to help cover a replacement vehicle and care expenses. Thank you for standing with us.