Help my 72yr old mother get a recliner.

Many of you know my mom, and if you know her, you know she doesn't ask for much.

Over the years, she's spent hundreds of dollars trying to find a comfortable recliner. She has purchased used chair after used chair, hoping each one would finally be "the one." Unfortunately, they often end up having hidden problems—mechanical issues, being uncomfortable after a short time, or coming from homes with cats, which triggers her allergies and makes her sick.

By the time all is said and done, she's probably spent close to $600 over the years on recliners that simply didn't work out.

All she wants is a comfortable place to sit and relax in her own home—a chair where she can read, watch TV, visit with family, and rest without pain or discomfort. Something reliable, clean, and comfortable that she can enjoy for years to come.

I'm hoping to raise enough money to help her purchase a new recliner so she doesn't have to keep taking chances on used ones. Any amount, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated. If you're unable to give, sharing this post would mean so much to us as well.

Thank you for helping me bless someone who has spent her life caring for others and asking for very little in return. ❤️