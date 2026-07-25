help my 44 year old dad

my father is being sued for 10,817.85$. It all started when about a year ago I his son was going through a hard time an I tried to end my life multiple times. I was in a hospital for a bit over a month total on 2 separate occasions. Ever since then my father has taken care of me to his fullest extent even cancelling work to care and nurture me. On the day the incident happened my father was taking me to a karate tournament as it was a new hobby I gained after I left the hospital. He couldn’t take me because he couldn’t afford it but he worked so hard to give me three chance to go and on the way there I was so excited to go. I spoke to him crossing an intersection on beach street in Malden Massachusetts where he turned around to look at me. seconds prior to him turning around the light was green while we were talking it turned yellow and in less than 2 seconds red and by the time my dad tienes around we had been hit. Now I do admit had I not talked to my father it wouldn’t of happened so I do blame myself but I don’t want my father to be sued. He can’t pay it off at all. He has been working tirelessly and still spending time with me making only about 650 a week for 40+ hour weeks and he gets paid 26 an hour but there’s so many debts he has to pay off and owes so much money even if he works more it’s near impossible for us to even live a middle clans life. We are living paycheck to paycheck and I would sincerely appreciate any money donated the other 1500 are so my dad can pay off another debt he owes for his car that he HAD to get after he got crashed into. Please help me and my father we are alone. Anything will help.