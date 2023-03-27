Help My 25‑Day‑Old Baby Fight a Severe Blood Infec

My daughter is only 25 days old, and she is now fighting a severe blood infection in the hospital. Watching such a tiny newborn struggle for her life is the most painful thing I have ever experienced. Every hour feels like a battle, and every moment is filled with fear and hope.She suddenly became weak, stopped feeding properly, and her tiny body couldn’t fight the infection on its own. Doctors told us she needs urgent treatment, constant monitoring, and expensive medications to stabilize her condition. As a parent, it breaks my heart that I cannot fully cover these costs on my own.I am reaching out because your support can truly make a life‑saving difference.

Even a small contribution helps us continue her treatment and gives my baby a chance to recover and grow.Thank you for standing with us during the hardest days of our lives.

Your kindness means more than words can express.