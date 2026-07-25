Help musa not be evicted

Dear friends, family, comrades, and supporters,

I am reaching out today because I need help paying my rent and preventing eviction. Unexpected financial hardships have placed me in a difficult position, and without immediate assistance, I am at risk of losing my housing.

Having a safe and stable home is essential. It provides security, dignity, and the foundation needed to continue serving family, community, and the causes I care about. Right now, I am asking for support to help me remain housed and get back on stable footing.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

Past-due rent payments Upcoming rent obligations Late fees and housing-related costs Emergency expenses connected to maintaining stable housing

Every donation helps, whether it’s $5, $25, $50, or more. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser is equally appreciated and can make a tremendous difference.

Your support, solidarity, and encouragement mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping me keep a roof over my head and move through this challenging moment with hope and dignity.

With gratitude,

Musa T. Bey

Donate. Share. Stand in Solidarity. Help Keep Musa Housed.



