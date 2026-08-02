Help Mthulisi Pursue His LLM in Law

My name is Mthulisi Ndebele, and I have been accepted to study the LLM Law (Full-Time, Year 1) at the University of Portsmouth for the 2026/27 academic year. This opportunity represents not only a personal milestone but also a chance to contribute meaningfully to legal reform, public education, and community empowerment in Southern Africa.





The tuition fee for my first year is £16,100, as shown in the official proforma invoice issued by the University of Portsmouth. Unfortunately, I am unable to meet this financial requirement on my own.





I am reaching out through this platform to ask for your support. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me closer to fulfilling this dream. By helping me raise these funds, you are investing in:

•Legal reform: My goal is to produce constitutionally sound proposals that strengthen justice and equality.

•Community empowerment: I am committed to expanding youth employment initiatives and public legal education.

•Global impact: Studying in the UK will equip me with advanced knowledge to bridge statutory and constitutional frameworks back home.





Your generosity will not only help me pay my tuition but also empower me to give back to society through law, education, and advocacy.





Please consider donating or sharing this campaign with your networks.





Together, we can turn this vision into reality.Thank you for believing in education, justice, and the power of opportunity.