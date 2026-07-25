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Help fund an FSSP seminarian for 2028 ordination

Goal$24,000 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byRose Butler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ryan Ng

Help fund an FSSP seminarian for 2028 ordination

Help Finance an FSSP seminarian for his 2028 Priestly Ordination – Mr Ryan Ng, FSSP


Dear friends and supporters,


Let’s help our future priest! Mr. Ryan Ng is in his 6th year as a seminarian with the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP). He will be ordained a deacon in 2027 and a priest in late May 2028.


The FSSP is dedicated to the Traditional Latin Mass and forming priests who offer reverent, beautiful worship. As a relatively new community, FSSP seminarians are responsible for funding their own ordination.


Mr. Ng needs to raise $24,000 by May 2027 so that everything will be ready in time for his 2028 ordination. He has chosen to order all his linens and vestments from the Benedictine Nuns of Mary, Queen of Apostles in order to keep the money within the Church and support the vocations of traditional Latin Mass nuns.


NOTE: For those who prefer to avoid processing fees, you can send donations directly to Ryan via Zelle. The QR code is available upon request if you message me.


Thank you for your generosity and prayers in supporting the formation of traditional priests! Please share this with friends and family.


Mr. Ng is extremely grateful to all his benefactors and will pray for them throughout the entirety of his Priesthood.


Those who donate $500 or more will receive an heirloom quality stainless steel rosary personally handmade by Mr. Ng himself as a thank-you gift. The top donor will receive an extra special gift.


See gallery for a picture of the rosary.


Details on thank-you gifts for donors below.


A Brief Bio:


Mr. Ng was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, into a faithful Catholic family with one older brother. His grandparents had fled the Chinese Communist Revolution in the mid-1950s, giving up everything to begin a new life in Canada. From the age of six, Mr. Ng began to have thoughts of the priesthood.


Mr. Ng discovered the Latin Mass while in university, after one of his friends attempted to convert him to Islam. This led him to research the Catholic faith more deeply and eventually brought him to the Latin Mass, whose reverence and beauty inspired him to pursue a Priestly vocation. Before entering seminary, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, with honors and distinction, and with an option in Management Sciences. As a seminarian, Mr. Ng remains just as hardworking and holds himself to the same high academic standards.


Aside from his studies, Mr. Ng is involved in many activities at the seminary, including the Schola and Polyphony programs. Recordings of him and the seminary polyphony choir can be found at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1M4ewBHOY_2oVyYTsqwgqI4lTsDSKUI0.


He is also leading a landscaping project at the seminary to make a water garden dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes at a natural spring located on seminary grounds.


More information on thank-you gifts for donors:


Mr. Ng has a strong devotion to Our Lady and practices the Total Consecration as prescribed by St. Louis de Montfort. As a side apostolate he handcrafts rosaries to spread devotion to Our Lady. For those able to donate $500 or more, Mr. Ng will send you a personally handmade heirloom quality military rosary as a thank-you gift. See gallery for a picture of the rosary. The top donor will receive Mr. Ng's personal rosary which he used and travelled with for years. It has been touched to countless relics and even the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina (foundress of the traditional Benedictine Nuns of Mary Queen of Apostles) before she was encased in glass. Please contact me after making your donation for details on how to receive your thank-you gift.


Most military rosaries sold online are made from coated brass. Mr. Ng’s rosaries use stainless steel beads and chain so they will not rust or discolor over time. They come equipped with Pardon Crucifix, Miraculous Medal, and St. Benedict Medal. Due to the exceptional thickness of the chain and the innate stiffness of stainless steel, each link must be pried apart and bent back together using a pair of pliers in each hand, requiring considerable time and effort. As a result, each rosary can take upwards of two weeks or more to make, depending on Mr. Ng’s seminary schedule. Nevertheless, he wants to go the extra mile to show his gratitude by gifting a unique, heirloom quality item that will last for a lifetime. You will not find a rosary like this anywhere else!


Thanks once again for your support. Every little bit helps, and please pray for Mr. Ng as well. May God reward you!


In Christo et Maria.


Rose (His auntie)

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