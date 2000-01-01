Help Moze Beat Cancer

Hi everyone,





This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write, but I’m asking for help for my best friend, Moze. Moze is my 9-year-old boxer, my constant companion, and a huge part of my world. He’s been by my side through some of the hardest moments of my life, and I want to do everything I can to be there for him now.





A few months ago, Moze underwent surgery to remove several masses. During that procedure, his veterinary team found another mass on his ear. Because of its location, they weren’t able to remove it at the time and recommended additional testing. The mass was identified as a mast cell tumor, and after meeting with a veterinary oncologist to discuss our options and evaluate his lymph nodes, we decided that an ear amputation would give him the best chance of completely removing the cancer. Unfortunately, the tumor has continued to grow, so we’ve made the decision to move forward with surgery sooner rather than later. Moze’s surgery is scheduled with a veterinary surgical oncologist, and depending on what the surgeon finds, they may also need to remove nearby lymph nodes for testing.





The estimate I received for Moze’s surgery and care is $4,000, which covers surgery, anesthesia, hospitalization, pathology, possible lymph node testing, medications, and follow-up care. I’ll also be sharing the official estimate for transparency. This has been especially difficult because I’m still paying off the cost of Moze’s previous surgery from earlier this year. I never expected we’d be facing another major surgery so soon. Asking for help isn’t easy, but Moze has given me nine incredible years of unconditional love and companionship, and I want to give him the best chance at many more.





If you’re able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If not, sharing this fundraiser or keeping Moze in your thoughts and prayers would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping me care for my best friend.





With gratitude,





Nicole & Moze



