Help mow the lawn to improve the neighborhood!

We’re raising funds to help clean up and maintain neglected lawns in our neighborhood—especially for homes where the owners are unable or struggling to keep up with mowing.

All proceeds (after standard platform fees and taxes) will go directly toward mowing and upkeep. The more we raise, the more homes we can help.

If you know of a property in the area that could use assistance, please reach out and let us know. We’re hoping to get started right away, so any contribution helps us make a visible difference in our community.

Thank you for your support!



