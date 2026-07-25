Help Mother & Kids Get Safe Housing in Abuja

Hello, my name is Bukola Michael. I am a mother of 3 children living in Abuja, Nigeria.





I am reaching out because I urgently need to relocate with my children for our safety and peace of mind. I am currently facing serious marital challenges at home, and staying is no longer safe for me or my kids.





What I need:

I need to rent a new apartment in Abuja.

Total needed: ₦1,500,000 for 1 year rent + agent fee + moving + basic needs.





What I am doing:

I am currently in Healthcare Assistant training. I am committed to finishing my training so I can work and provide for my children. I am also actively applying for caregiver and nanny jobs in Abuja. I am not looking for handouts forever - just help to get us on our feet and safe.





Any amount, no matter how small, will help us so much. If you can’t give, please share this link.





Thank you for reading, for praying, and for supporting us.

May God bless and keep you.