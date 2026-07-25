Help Mother and Her Children with safe home

There are times when we have the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Today, I am asking for your help to do exactly that.

A homeless mother and her children have been struggling without a safe, stable place to call home. We have the opportunity to change that by repairing a small 12’ × 24’ tiny house that can provide them with shelter, security, and hope.

The tiny house needs essential repairs before it can become a safe home. The biggest needs include:

Installing insulation in the ceiling to help protect the family from extreme temperatures. Purchasing and installing a heating and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Completing additional repairs needed to make the home safe and livable.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward materials and construction costs. Whether you can give $10, $50, $100, or more, your generosity will help provide a family with warmth, safety, and a fresh start.

If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, and community. Your prayers are also deeply appreciated.

Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40

Together, we can give this mother and her children more than a house—we can give them hope.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.



