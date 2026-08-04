Help Moses Secure a Safe Home for His Famil

Hello,





My name is Moses Thomas, and I am a husband and father from Nigeria. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





Over the past several months, my family has faced serious financial challenges that have made it difficult to secure stable housing. Although I have been actively working to rebuild our finances through logistics work and developing my freelance skills, my income has not yet become steady enough to cover the cost of renting a home.





I am raising ₦500,000 to help pay for house rent, agency fees, and other essential move-in costs. Having a safe and stable home will provide my family with security and allow me to focus on earning a sustainable income without the constant fear of losing our place to live.





I am committed to improving our situation through honest work. My goal is not to depend on donations long-term, but to overcome this difficult season and become financially stable again. This fundraiser is a temporary lifeline that will help my family get back on our feet.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward securing housing for my family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also make a meaningful difference.





I will provide updates throughout the campaign so that everyone who supports us can see our progress and know how the funds are being used.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and encouragement. Your support gives my family hope for a safer and more stable future.





With sincere gratitude,





Moses Thomas