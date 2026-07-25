Help Morgan Start 5th Grade at Instituto Loyola

Eleven-year-old Morgan has a bright smile, a kind heart, and an incredible love of music, art, and building things.





She is bilingual, proudly Mexican and American, and has lived in Mexico since she was a baby.





Morgan also has Down Syndrome and Autism.





Like every child, she deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, make friends, and discover her gifts.





For the past year, Morgan attended the Love in Action (Acción de Amor) school, where she made wonderful progress with the support of a dedicated one-on-one classroom monitor or para. Unfortunately, that volunteer is returning to the United States, and Morgan’s educational journey is suddenly becoming uncertain.





Recently, Instituto Loyola de Chapala welcomed Morgan and expressed their willingness to enroll her.





There is only one obstacle.





Under current federal educational requirements, Morgan must have a dedicated classroom monitor or para to support her learning and inclusion in 5th grade. As a single mother raising Morgan and her older brother, Rylan, Morgan’s mom simply cannot afford both tuition and the required classroom support on her own. The school does not have the resources to support paying another staff member either.





We believe Morgan deserves this opportunity.





Your donation will help provide:

• Morgan’s enrollment, tuition, uniforms and educational materials at Instituto Loyola de Chapala

• Her required classroom monitor

• An inclusive educational environment where she can continue to grow academically, socially, and emotionally





Morgan’s dream is simple.

She wants to learn.





Every gift—large or small—helps open that door.





If you are unable to donate today, we would be deeply grateful if you would share Morgan’s story with your family, friends, church, or community.





Together, we can help give Morgan the education she deserves.





Thank you for believing in Morgan.





Campaign Breakdown





Purpose Estimated Cost Enrollment (Inscription) Included First year of tuition Included Required classroom monitor for the Year Included Uniforms & school supplies for the Year Included Total Goal MXN $115,000





This budget is based on estimates provided by the school and Morgan’s family. If actual costs differ slightly, funds will be used solely for Morgan’s educational expenses at Instituto Loyola de Chapala. Any significant surplus will only be used with the agreement of Morgan’s family and the school for the following school year. The school is contributing to our efforts by offering steep discounts on her monthly tuition, enrollment and educational materials. This is incredibly generous and we appreciate their support.





We are raising MXN $115,000 which is approximately $6000 USD to provide Morgan with everything she needs to begin and end fifth grade at Instituto Loyola de Chapala. Any funding received over $115,000 MXN will be reserved for the next school year.





Your gift will help provide:





✅ Enrollment fees





✅ Tuition





✅ Required classroom monitor





✅ School uniforms and essential supplies





Every peso brings Morgan one step closer to her first day of school.





Morgan doesn’t need sympathy.

She needs an opportunity.

Instituto Loyola has opened its doors.

Together, we can help her walk through them.





Thank you for believing in Morgan’s future.



