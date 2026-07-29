Help Moore's get to Fargo, ND for nationals

Billy and Matthew Moore are trying to head to Fargo, ND Nationals. The boys have really worked really hard to get to Nationals. They both punched their tickets to Nationals. As you may can guess nationals is fairly expensive. For both of them to go it will cost about $3000.00. Billy is going into his junior year and Matthew is going into his freshman year. It is not very easy to go to Fargo. Each state is only allowed 3 slots per weight class making it a narrow field, Billy has been able to not only punch his ticket to fargo but will be competing in Idaho representing team south carolina. Fargo is the biggest freestyle greco tournament in the USA, most NCAA champions have went on record to say they would give up every championship they have to win a fargo championship. Fargo is also the only place to legitimately become an ALL American for freestyle or greco. Your donation will help both Billy and Matthew not only compete on the biggest stage but will also give them a chance to represent South Carolina and Lugoff-Elgin High school, and show that wrestling isn't just a northern sport. Any donation is not to small anything helps. Thanks so much!