Help Monique with Daughter's Funeral Expenses

Monique, herself disabled, recently lost her daughter, Sofia, only twenty-seven years old, and severely handicapped. Sofia was "non-verbal" and physically disabled. Your donation can make a great difference in Monique's life and provide great comfort. At a time that should be reserved for grieving, Monique must deal with the worry that daunting financial burdens bring. You can help! God will surely reward your contribution. "Whatsoever you do for the least of these, you do unto Me." (Matt. 25:40) Jesus will bless those who are kind to His little ones.





Their lives together was joyful, as the mother and daughter had an incredibly close and loving bond, yet there were many infirmities, pain, lengthy hospital stays and anxious moments due to the medical problems and the dire straits of a heavy financial burden for living and medical expenses.





Monique, Sofia's mom, was born with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: a defect of the collagen throughout the body. It is a connective tissue disorder, causing chronic infections, making those with the disease subject to migraines, orthopedic injuries, arthritis, balance issues, chronic fatigue, organ failure and cardiac issues. Monique's daily life has been significantly impacted and physical activities limited by chronic pain due to many of these symptoms and her ability to keep afloat financially impacted.





To complicate matters, Sofia was born with Partial Trisomy 10q, Trisomy 10q is a rare chromosomal anomaly principally characterized by intellectual disability, short stature, prominent forehead, low-set ears, broad, flat nasal bridge, high-arched palate, cardiac defects and recurrent respiratory tract infections. Sofia also had the birth defect Pierre Robin Syndrome of the jaw, including a soft palate which made her jaw collapse into her throat, choking her.





Despite a life of great hardship, Monique and Sofia enjoyed their time together and savored every moment.





Although she was nonverbal, Sofia was able to make modified signs and use buttons with recordings to communicate. She even used sign language. Sofia loved the flowers, birds, and butterflies at the park. Their Catholic Faith was a great comfort to them. Sofia loved reciting the daily Rosary on YouTube with Fr. Pillari's Fatima Rosary Crusade. Sofia was trying to speak when she heard Fr. Pillari praying for her. Sofia was visibly radiant each time she received Holy Communion. Monique and Sofia went to Lourdes in 2009, thanks to a generous anonymous sponsor, and undoubtedly received many spiritual graces.





Sofia's musical tastes were diverse, ranging from "Old McDonald Had a Farm" to "Happy Birthday" (which morphed into "Happy Valentine's to You" and "Happy Birthday Dear Jesus.") She loved Mozart's Sparrow Mass (Missa Brevis K, 220) and Vivaldi's Four Seasons. She loved operatic voices singing liturgical music, "Ladybug Picnic" and "Rockin' Robin." Sofia especially loved it when Monique would sing "Ave Maria" to her. One of the great joys Monique and Sofia shared was to go to see the Nutcracker ballet at Christmas time. Monique and Sofia both enjoyed very much time in the park and at the beach.





As the last days approached, Monique's heart was breaking as Sofia struggled to breathe, as she was hooked up to machines, and in severe pain suffering brain damage. Monique now must grieve, but of course the severe financial burden makes everything so much more difficult. Monique has to vacate her current premises and needs financial help to move as well as to pay funeral expenses.





Your help will bring much relief and comfort to Monique, and help her to get back on her feet. "Whilst we have time, let us work good to all men, but especially to those who are of the household of the faith." (Galatians 6:10)





God bless each and every one of you. Please give, and/or pray for Monique.





Thank you for listening.

Gratefully,

Robert