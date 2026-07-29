Help Monique Eddie and Family

As many of you know by now; Monique and Eddie are going through a tough time. They moved out of Missouri for the job that ultimately left them high and dry with no care in the world that taking away their livelihood would wreck them. They now need everyone’s help in trying to get through this trying time until they find something else. Anything is helpful. No amount is too small or too big. If there’s is anything you can do to help lift up this family while they’re going through a trying time they would be so very grateful. I’m making this on behalf of them because they’re not one to ask for the help. But right now they really need it and honestly we are a community that helps one another. Please. Please. If there’s is a thing you can spare to help Eddie and Mona they would be so grateful. As well as what better way to show that family comes in all colors, shapes, and sizes. Watch an entire community come together and help lift them up from this obstacle they are facing. Please help Eddie and Monique. For real yall. They need us. If every test American sends even just 10$…. Just imagine what it could do for their family at this moment in time. Please everyone help em out….🫶🫶🫶🫶. It truly takes a village.