Help Monica Keep Her Job and Support Her Family

Hi, my name is Monica Stewart. I have four boys and one girl, and I work for a marketing job that I really like. Right now, I'm facing a situation where I need to come up with funds within a very tight timeframe, or I could lose my job and my savings. I've put so much into this work, and the thought of failing my children is heartbreaking. I'm asking for help, your support would mean everything to us right now. Thank you for standing with us.