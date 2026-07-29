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Help Monica and Kids with Emergency Home Repairs

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKathie Duliba

Fundraiser funds will be received by Monica Kleeberger

Help Monica and Kids with Emergency Home Repairs

My name is Kathie and I am helping gather donations for Monica to enable her to continue to raise her children in her current house.  


As a single parent with full custody of her children, Monica is currently working 2 jobs to make ends meet for her family. Recently, the roof on her house has significant issues, leading to leaks in the bathroom. Multiple contractors have evaluated the situation and all agree the roof cannot be repaired and will need to be fully replaced, along with the decking, due to leaking. As contractors were evaluating the roof, they noticed wide spread mold growing in the attic. This is due to poor attic ventilation. Professional mold remediation is necessary given the severity of the mold growth and proper ventilation will need to be added to prevent this from happening in the future. As the attic is her son's bedroom, this must be addressed. Monica is praying that once the mold has been remediated, many of the health issues she and her children are facing will decline.


In addition to the attic, roof and mold, contractors informed Monica the chimney is also in poor condition. It does not have a crown, and the brickwork is in critical condition, requiring tuckpointing to prevent the bricks from falling out.


Monica currently lives paycheck to paycheck and does not have resources to cover the repairs.  She spoke with her home insurance and they do not cover any of the issues needing addressed. She notes the mortgage is more affordable than local rental options and it would be financially beneficial to stay in the home if repairs can be made. Thank you in advance for any support you can provide, as well as for sharing the need with others if this resonates with you. If you know of a contractor who is able to donate their time and resources please email Monica directly at mmseggio@gmail.com. All donations will go directly to Monica Kleeberger.

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