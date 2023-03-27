Help Mom with the Car Payment

My father Bodie Vail passed away on August 10th, and my mom Theresa is facing bills on a single income. She's no longer working, and right now one of the biggest weights on her shoulders is the car payment.





My dad was a kind man who helped everyone out and always put himself last. He was loved by many, and now it's our turn to show up for my mom the way he always showed up for others.





I'm raising money to help her pay off the car, so she has one less bill to worry about during this difficult time.