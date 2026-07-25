Help Mom with Cancer

Hello,

I am putting this together to help my parents. My mom has been battling cancer for years and it is finally taking its toll. A couple weeks ago she went to stand up and the top of her femur broke in 3 places. The cancer was in her bone and she had to be life flighted to Coeur D'Alene for emergency surgery. They put a rod in her leg because the bone will not heal due to the cancer.

She is currently is a rehab facility, but due to Medicare+ they will only cover 20 days and she will be sent home soon, or we can cover the $300+ per day co-pay. My dad has missed a lot of work and also has to get work done at his home so we can get her into the house, and get a medical bed for her. She is now permanently wheelchair bound. We need to build a ramp as well.





Im hoping to get at least 20k so I can give it to my dad to help with the costs and the time from work he is missing as he has no saving left, and I have drained mine as well.





Any help would be appreciated as we are moving into the end of life care for my mom.