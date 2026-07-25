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Help me protect my children!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$130 USD

Fundraiser created byFrancesca Hall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Francesca Hall

Help me protect my children!

Help Me Protect My Children Through an Urgent Custody Case


Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone.


I am currently involved in a high-conflict custody case in Utah. Since the temporary custody orders were entered, significant new legal matters have arisen, including a pending protective order proceeding, criminal child abuse charges filed by the State, and ongoing court proceedings concerning the safety and well-being of my children.


Because these matters are still pending, I want to be respectful of the legal process. My goal is not to attack anyone publicly. My goal is simply to make sure my children are protected and that their voices and best interests are fully represented in court.


Right now, I am facing one of the most important deadlines in my case. I must respond to a Motion to Enforce by July 23, and I desperately need legal representation. Without an attorney, I will be forced to navigate complicated custody litigation on my own while trying to care for my children and attend multiple court hearings.


The financial burden has become overwhelming. Attorney retainers are several thousand dollars, and the attorneys I have spoken with require ongoing payments that I simply cannot afford. I have applied for legal aid and am doing everything I can to find affordable representation, but time is running out.


Like many parents, I never imagined I would be in this position. Instead of focusing on healing and helping my children move forward, I spend nearly every day gathering records, attending hearings, responding to legal filings, communicating with attorneys, and trying to understand a legal system that feels impossible to navigate without help.


Every decision I make is centered around one thing: my children's safety, stability, and emotional well-being. My hope is that they receive the protection, therapy, and support they need while the court carefully considers all of the evidence.


Your donation will help pay for:


Attorney fees for the custody case and Motion to Enforce


Court filing costs and litigation expenses


Costs related to protecting and advocating for my children


Transportation to hearings and appointments


Therapy and support services for my children when needed


If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or keeping my family in your prayers would mean more than you know.


Thank you for helping me continue fighting for my children. Your kindness gives us hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

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