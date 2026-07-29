Help Mom of 3 Keep Vehicle Amidst Bankruptcy

My name is Ray, and I’m a mother of three, a small business owner, and someone doing my best to move forward from a mistake I made when I was younger.

Several years ago, I rented a vehicle for someone I trusted. That vehicle was involved in an accident and ultimately totaled. Because the rental was in my name, I was held financially responsible for the damages. The resulting debt has led to wage garnishments and significant financial hardship that continues to affect my family today.

Despite this setback, I have worked hard to rebuild my life. I am raising three children and growing my esthetics business, Especially Aesthetic, while doing everything I can to create a stable future for my family. Unfortunately, the financial burden from this situation has become overwhelming. After exploring my options, bankruptcy is the most realistic path forward for resolving the debt.

However, there is one thing I am desperately trying to keep: my vehicle.

My finance company has offered me the opportunity to pay $16,723.15 and own my vehicle free and clear. Having dependable transportation is essential for my family’s daily life. Without reliable transportation, it would become much harder for me to get to work, serve my esthetics clients, transport my children to school and activities, attend appointments, and continue providing for my family.

I am not asking for help to avoid responsibility. I have accepted responsibility and have lived with the consequences of this decision for years. I am simply asking for help preserving the transportation my family depends on as I navigate this difficult chapter and work toward a fresh start.

Asking for help is not easy, but I know that sometimes we all need support. Any donation, no matter the amount, will bring me closer to keeping my vehicle and maintaining stability for my children. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide.

Goal: $16,723.15



