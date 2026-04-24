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Help mom get back to church with medical help

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKatherine Oviatt

Help mom get back to church with medical help

My mom is 82 years old and faces many serious medical challenges. She cannot walk and is incontinent, which doctors believe is due to a compressed and fractured L5 vertebra. She also has congestive heart failure, stage 3b kidney failure going into stage 4 almost, and a leaking aorta aneurysm that was operated on in February 2026 but is still causing complications. On top of all this, she suffers from severe anemia and needs frequent blood transfusions, as doctors have not yet found the source of her blood loss. These are just a few of the issues she deals with every day.

I am her daughter and have been her caregiver 24/7 since my dad passed away five years ago. My mom has regular Medicare, which does not cover a caregiver. I am petite, but God gives me the strength to lift her and care for her. My mom wants to go back to church, and so do I, but I need help because I know I won't be able to change her during church. I can only change her while she is lying down, so I looked into hiring a professional caregiver but the cost is more than we can afford right now. I am not looking for a full time care giver just a part time one. A few hours a week . Any amount helps. Whatever God puts on your heart to give is appreciated. If you can't give, please say a prayer for us. Prayers are powerful and Mom and I are strong believers in prayer.


I promised my mom I would never put her in a nursing home, and I am determined to keep that promise. I love my mom and just want her to have the chance to enjoy church again and not be homebound. If you can find it in your heart to help, we would greatly appreciate it. Your support will help us hire a caregiver and give my mom the opportunity to enjoy church, which she loves. Any amount is appreciated. Thank you and God bless!

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