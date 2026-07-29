GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Mom for Final Chapter, SHORT version

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLaurel Garces

Fundraiser funds will be received by Laurel Garces

Help Mom for Final Chapter, SHORT version

Hello to you fine person who has blessed me with your time and attention to my story. I am truly grateful for everything and every person in my life. I practice gratitude, and I've never taken a single kindness for granted, so please understand how much I truly appreciate you reading my story.


However, this is the shortened version of my story, so I'll get to the point. My mom, now in her 70s, has metastatic breast cancer stage four. There's no cure. I want to give her some happy memories, because all she does is go to the doctor, the dog park, and watch TV.


Thank you so much. You can stop reading here if you'd like. Here's more of the story for context, if you're interested...

My family was always just my Mom, younger brother, and me. My dad wasn't in the picture, and neither was a stepdad for more than a couple years.


I was I guess you'd say, born into poverty, because my mom was 18 when she had me, and this being prior to 1970, she had to drop out of high school. We lost my brother last December 19th.


I'm a big believer in accepting responsibility for one's situations. I've made some bad decisions, which have contributed to my continued poverty. Those decisions had nothing to do with drinking or drugs, which thankfully I've never done. Let's just say my ex husband lives comfortably in Hawaii now, while I didn't ask for my share of our CA condo decades earlier, and I gave up my portion of his pension. Now, though I've worked consistently since I was 15, I struggle to make rent in my mobile home park.


I'll stop here, dear reader. I'll tell you more of you'd like the long story. Either way, thank you so much for your kind consideration. God bless you.

Laurel


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve